The Ministry of Health has started mass screening of residents in Freedom Compound in Chilanga District following the first case of COVID-19 which the district recorded yesterday.

Chilanga District Health Director Leah Namonje has disclosed that contact tracing has been done and that the family members and neighbours to the COVID-19 patient have been quarantined at home.

Dr. Namonje said the health team is also following up on the workmates at the patient’s workplace while intensifying on screening and sensitisation in the area.

Meanwhile, Chilanga Town Council has engaged Lusaka City Council to conduct massive disinfection of the township due to its proximity to Chilanga District.

The local authority has since appealed to residents of Freedom Compound to observe public health guidelines and to wear face masks in public places and when on public transport in order to avoid person to person transmission of the disease.

This is according to a press statement released to ZANIS in Chilanga District by Council Public Relations officer Chimuka Mbewe.