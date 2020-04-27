Luanshya Mayor, Nathan Chanda has expressed concern with the manner children are moving about on the streets despite measures put in place for people to stay home amidst the outbreak of COVID- 19.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Chanda says the presence of street children on the streets is derailing government’s efforts against the spread of the deadly disease.

Mr. Chanda, who has taken it upon himself by going round into townships to check adherence levels on the prescribed measures, observed that it is saddening to see a lot of children are freely socializing and interacting in huge numbers amid the COVID-19 threat.

“Such ( tenancies ) put the children’s lives at risk as they were more vulnerable to contracting the disease and possibly help to spread it to their families if not sensitised, “ he said .

The Mayor who was accompanied by Luanshya Mayor was accompanied by Councillors in the district, yesterday, said children were very vulnerable as they have continued to play outside their homes in large numbers.

He said the decision by the Government to close Schools was to ensure that children stay home and not to be loitering around in the compounds.

“It has been an eye opener. We have discovered that our children are so vulnerable as they are moving about in numbers playing. The idea by government to close schools was to ensure that children are kept safe at home so as to avoid large gatherings in a bid to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, ” Mr. Chanda said.

Mr. Chanda also appealed to parents using public transport to always leave their children home and ensure that they wear face masks as advised by the ministry of health.

“We got on business and I found that yes parents are putting on face masks, but the child they carry along does not have facemasks. So the best way is to leave the children home. This is my honest appeal, we need to fight Covid19 together, ” he said.

Luanshya district has so far recorded one case of COVID 19 since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country and the patient is among the two in isolation at Masaiti isolation centre in Masaiti district.