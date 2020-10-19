The Committee to Protect Journalists today joined 18 other international press freedom and human rights organizations in a statement calling on Maltese authorities to conduct a thorough and effective criminal investigation into the killing of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, and to ensure those responsible are held to account.

The statement expressed concern that, on the three-year anniversary of Caruana Galizia’s killing in a car bombing, justice is still delayed in her case. The alleged perpetrators are awaiting trial, but the statement notes that there has been political interference into the public inquiry established to investigate the circumstances of her killing.

Caruana Galizia, an investigative journalist and blogger who reported on government corruption and the Panama Papers, was killed in Malta in October 2017, as CPJ documented at the time. Alfred Degiorgio, George Degiorgio, and Vincent Muscat, the alleged killers, and Yorgen Fenech, the alleged mastermind, were all arrested last year and are awaiting trial, accoridng to the letter.