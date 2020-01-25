Kabompo District Inter-Denominational Fellowship has called on Kabompo residents and surrounding areas to be vigilant and steadfast in prayer amidst reports of ritual killings in the country.

Fellowship Chairperson, Godfrey Fulani told ZANIS in an interview today that the reports on ritual killings are pure evil deeds by agents of the devil.

He said prayer is the only weapon the nation can use because no one is safe from the purported ritual killers.

Rev Fulani further advised community members to work closely with the police to help bring culprits to book.

He also implored people to be security continuously because criminal elements are living among the communities.