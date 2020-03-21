Northwestern Water Supply and Sanitation Company Limited has called on its customers to utilize electronic means to pay their bills as a responsive measure to the coronavirus pandemic.

Company Managing Director, Arnott Chilwesa said customers are being advised to utilize Airtel or MTN mobile money as well as Investrust e-banking channels to pay their bills and avoid going to the offices physically.

Mr Chilwesa said those with enquiries are requested to use phone numbers that have been provided in all respective districts.

He said customers that physically require to access the company’s premises are advised to exercise high levels of hygiene and comply with the measures put in place such as hand sanitizing and maintaining the recommended social distance of one meter apart.

This is contained in a statement availed to ZANIS in Solwezi today.