Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary (PS) Bright Nundwe says it was important to keep a correct record of foreign nationals present in the province and the country at large in case of any future calamities.

Mr Nundwe said this when Angolan Ambassador to Zambia Azevedo Xavier Francisco paid a courtesy call on him at his office in Ndola today.

He told the Angolan Envoy that government has not received any negative report about Angolans living in the province from the time he was appointed to work as Permanent Secretary on the Copperbelt.

He advised the Ambassador to come up with a group of Angolan leaders living in the country who will oversee and spearhead activities pertaining to their wellbeing and contribute to the economic growth of their home country.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary said Zambia and Angola share borders hence it is inevitable that they share ideas on how to develop the two countries.

And speaking earlier Angolan Ambassador to Zambia Xa Azevedo Xavier Francisco said he was in the Province to interact with Angolans on how they are faring in Zambia.

The Envoy said was also here to introduce himself to the Angolans as he was recently appointed Ambassador of Angola to Zambia.