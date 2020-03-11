Government has urged parents and guardians of girl children supported by Keeping Girls in School (KGS) in Itezhi-tezhi District to ensure they do not get pregnant during their sponsorship period.

Itezhi Tezhi District Commissioner Hendrix Kaimana says that if the girls being assisted get pregnant, it would defeat the whole effort of government to empower girl children and in achieving gender equality.

Mr. Kaimana was speaking during the International women’s day which was commemorated yesterday Themed “I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights” at Itezhi Tezhi modern market.

Government has put a number of interventions such as the Girl Education and Women Empowerment and Livelihood Project (GEWEL) which is supporting 1,000 women and girls out of the targeted 1,772.

“The girls have been supported with grants under the Keeping Girls in School (KGS) component of the project. The project aims to empower women and girls in school” Mr. Kaimana said.

The Commissioner further said that government will endeavor to end gender inequality, with support from cooperating partners who he said have already demonstrated profound willingness to support government.

The challenge of keeping girls in school requires comprehensive strategies that take into account all factors that disadvantage the girl child to access and complete quality education at all levels, the Government launched the Keeping Girls in School (KGS) Initiative in 2016.

This initiative is a component of the Girl’s Education and Women’s Empowerment and Livelihood (GEWEL) project funded by the World Bank at a cost of US $65million.

The project is being implemented by three line ministries: the Ministry of General Education (MoGE), the Ministry of Gender and the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services (MCDSS).

The ministry recently noted that the KGS Initiative target is 14, 000 secondary school girls to be sponsored by the end of the project. Of the 7000 that were targeted in 2017, about 6,738 girls had already been covered by May 2017.

These girls are also being targeted through a scheme called Social Cash Transfer Households (SCTHH).