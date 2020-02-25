The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) has donated assorted relief materials to 205 households in Chembe District, who were left homeless after their houses collapsed due to heavy rains.

DMMU Director for Special Duties under the Office of the Vice President, Felix Mangwato said his office arranged for relief materials to help the affected families.

Mr Mangwato said his office managed to organize 2,400 bags of mealie meal, five by 50Kgs bags of beans, five bales of blankets, two bales of mosquito nets and some bottles of chlorine as an immediate response.

He said this when she addressed DDMU Committee members in Chembe district.

Mr Mangwato further implored members of the committee to quickly distribute the materials to the intended households and not divert any item for personal gain.

He stated that government through the office of the Vice President has the mandate to assist the vulnerable in society who are hit by natural disasters stating that anyone found trying to frustrate this noble cause will not be spared.

Meanwhile, Chembe Member of Parliament, Sebastian Kopulande has thanked DMMU for the quick response to help the affected families.

Dr Kopulande explained that accommodation remains a major problem for the affected households as most of them are squatting hence the need to help them with tents.