The Drug Enforcement Commission through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit in Eastern Province has arrested and jointly charged two (2) Businessmen for being in possession of K 6,000 counterfeit notes.

The duo, Samson Luwaile, 38, and Edwin Chibanga, 24, of Chilanga district were intercepted at an Airtel Money booth were they tried to send K 400 counterfeit notes. After further investigations, the Commission found K 5,600 counterfeit notes in a room the two were occupying at a named lodge in Lundazi district.

The Commission wishes to strongly reiterate its caution to members of the public to familiarize themselves with the features of the Zambian Kwacha and look out for unscrupulous individuals behind a spate of counterfeit notes.

Drug Enforcement Commission will not relent in its mandate to ensure that individuals behind such illicit activities are brought to book.

Meanwhile,two small-scale farmers in Central Province have been arrested for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing over 1 tonne contrary to Chapter 96 of the laws of Zambia.

Wale Phiri, 57 a small scale farmer of Kan’gombe area in Kabwe has also been arrested for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 920 Kilograms.

And in a similar incidence, Steed Muwazwa, 52, a small scale farmer of Malao Farm in Chibombo District has been arrested for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 521 Kilograms.

All suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

This is contained in a Press statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today, by Drug Enforcement Commission Public Relations Officer Theresa Katongo.