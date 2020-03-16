The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) recorded an annual increase in the number of arrests made in 2019 from a total of 5, 352 persons compared to 5,241 arrested in 2018.

DEC spokesperson Theresa Katongo says of the total number of people arrested, 294 were females, 5, 058 were males while juveniles between the ages of 11 and 17 years respectively, accounted for 370 persons.

Ms. Katongo stated that 3, 541 drug related cases were concluded at court as at 31st December, 2019 which included 2, 945 convictions and 114 acquittals while the remaining 482 were concluded on various outcomes.

ZANIS reports Ms Katongo in a statement today, that a total of 135.08 tonnes of cannabis was seized countrywide with Muchinga Province recording the highest at 89.9 tonnes followed by Eastern Province with 10.5 tonnes.

She cited heroin amounting to 11.64kg 486.08g, 1.42 tonnes of cocaine and Mira among drugs seized.

Meanwhile, Ms. Katongo discloses that the Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit (AMLIU), received a total of two hundred and fifty-eight (258) reports on different predicate offences to money laundering from the public and private sectors.

“Out of the 258 cases received, six were from the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) of which two cases resulted in arrests and one was closed on false on inquiry.

“The other three are still under investigations. The total amounts involved in all the cases received during 2019 were ZMW153, 540, 081.71 and US$9, 567, 642.29, “ she said in the same statement.

Out of the 258 cases received in 2019, the Unit commenced investigations on 252 of them translating into 98% of cases commenced for investigations against the 75 per cent set target in the DEC Strategic Plan of cases investigated annually.

Investigations on the other six cases could not be commenced as they were received at the close of the year. As a result of the commenced investigations, a number of properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds and instrumentalities of crime were seized.

The DEC Spokesperson pointed out that items seized included 28 real estate properties (land and buildings), 31 motor vehicles, cash amounts of K 7, 040, 025.64 and US$551, 200.0 and 91 other various properties which included household goods and office furniture.

Further, the Unit was in the same year, running with investigations of 814 cases reported in 2018 and previous years.

Ms Katongo revealed that the trends in the year under review indicate an increase in cases of counterfeit United States dollars which recorded 942.9 percentage increase from 2018 and a reduction of 58.49 percent of the Zambian kwacha while the Commission saw the emergence of counterfeiting South African Rands.

She further noted that predicate criminal offences included theft by servant, cybercrime frauds, fraudulent false accounting, forgery and uttering of false documents, corruption and abuse of authority of office.