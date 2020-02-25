Chief Lubunda of the Chishinga speaking people of Mwense District in Luapula province has appealed to President Edgar Lungu to declare February 22 as a national day of prayers and fasting

This follows the spurt of gassing and mob justice in the county which has claimed some lives, said the traditional leader.

Speaking in a telephone interview after a church service yesterday, Chief Lubunda said Zambians should continue praying for peace in the country.

He said following a number of lives that have been lost it is necessary for the president to declare February 22 as a day of national prayer and fasting.

Chief Lubunda said the declaration of February 22 as a day of national prayer and fasting will afford many Zambians an opportunity to reflect on some of the innocent lives which have been lost and will guarantee the president ‘s continued stay in the office.

Chief Lubunda has also appreciated President Lungu for not drifting from the vision of the late president Michael Chilufya Sata of developing the country.

Yesterday, the Church in collaboration with government through the Ministry of Religeous Affairs and guidance , held nationwide prayers to seek God’s interventions following a spate of ritual killings and mob justice incidences that have resulted in loss of lives and property.