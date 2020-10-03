Chief Chikupili of Luano District has commended President Edgar Lungu for the developmental projects taking place in his Chiefdom.

The Traditional leader said he is happy with government’s efforts of bettering the living standards of people in the district and other rural places in the country.

ZANIS reports that Chief Chikupili said this when Rural Electrification Authority (REA), Chief Executive Officer, Clement Silavwe paid a courtesy on him at his place in Luano district.

He has praised President Edgar Lungu and his administration for taking development to rural areas.

“I want to thank President Lungu for the efforts, he is making in bring development to this area,” he said.

The traditional rural cited the construction of the five point five million kwacha 33 KV Luano grid extension project as among the many developmental projects taking place in the chiefdom.

Chief Chikupili emphasized that the chiefdom is poised for increased development once connected to the national grid.

“A lot of development will take place once the district is connected to reliable power,” he said.

And Mr Silavwe who is in the district to check the progress on the construction works of the Luano grid extension assured the traditional leader that the first phase of the project will be commissioned towards the end of November this year.

“Royal highness, I want to inform you that the scope of the project has taken care of government institutions and surrounding communities,” he said.

Mr Silavwe has implored Chief Chikupili to sensitize communities on the need to safeguard the infrastructure.