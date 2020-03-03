Northern Province Minister, Chungu Bwalya says government is concerned with the growing tendency by some farmers to sell all their produce without leaving anything for home consumption.

Mr Bwalya has advised farmers to secure enough food for home consumption once they harvest their crops this season.

Speaking when he addressed the community at Sakeni Primary School in Luposhi district, Mr Bwalya said there is need for farmers to ensure that they have enough food which would take them to the next harvesting season.

Mr Bwalya observed that the tendency by individual farmers to sell all their produce to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) and other traders is one of the contributing factors to poverty and hunger at household level.

Meanwhile, Mr Bwalya has explained that farming is a lucrative business which people in the province should embrace especially that the area is blessed with good rainfall patterns and fertile soil.

He noted that farming can greatly help to improve the livelihoods of people in the area if only they take it seriously.

Mr Bwalya has further called on farmers to practice crop rotation as it helps to retain nutrients to the soil thereby boosting their yields.

He has since retaliated government’s commitment towards improving the agriculture sector through various interventions such as introduction of conservative farming methods.