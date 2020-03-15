Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary Jobbicks Kalumba has expressed happiness at the progress done at the Kazungula Bridge project across the Zambezi River.

Dr. Kalumba, who was in Kazungula district yesterday to meet teachers from various schools in the district , took an opportunity to visit some of the developmental projects going on in the district and was very impressed to have seen the bridge project which is expected to be completed soon.

He charged that once completed, the multi- million dollar Kazungula Bridge will easy trade among SADC member countries adding that the regional economy will receive a much needed boost through increased traffic through the north-south corridor.

Dr. Kalumba described the bridge project as a remarkable progress adding that the beauty of the bridge has added color to the looks of Kazungula.

He said once completed, the Bridge will enhance regional integration and cooperation among SADC member countries.

The Permanent Secretary charged that teachers who are operating near the border town of Kazungula will be motivated to work in the area because Kazungula border will no longer look rural but it will be equivalent to an urban area.

And Kazungula District Commissioner Pascalina Musokotwane said already the face of Kazungula has changed as a result of massive infrastructure development going on such as the Bridge project.

Ms. Musokotwane said a lot has been done on the Kazungula Bridge as the project was already looking beautiful adding that the rail line which is part of the Bridge project was also coming up very well.

The Kazungula Bridge is expected to link and open up markets for over 8 countries linking the port of Durban in South Africa to Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique, Democratic Republic Congo and up to Dar-es-salaam in Tanzania.

And the Bridge will bring about easy passage of passengers and freight thereby reducing the time delay as well as induced costs of regional trade.