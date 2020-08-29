DISCLAIMER: The following drama is pure work of fiction.

Bakamba upon resurrecting up in bed with umulamba gazetted allover my face, I quickly picked up a trouser I wore last evening and immediately enforced a search warrant for some residue change but only to find huge financial vacuum in my pocket as all zipompo was squandered to soup ya mbuzi at the Tavern the previous evening!

“Mbruuhh” “mbruuhh” “mbruuhhh” my stomach had already started rumbling giving signor that I agentry needed to to-up food into my gullet or else pa chifintelo was pending!

Bakamba I pushed myself outside the house and then saw e-sample in form of an old wheelbarrow laying careless at Agogo’s yard!

I though njebele, “umm that wheelbarrow can generate some cash for me…. lekeni injipangile Namandingo’s ma-plan!”

I then thought of swindling old Agogo’s own wheelbarrow by taking advanced of her old age and ignorance!

Bakamba I went inside the house, dressed in my old brown suit and emerged out carrying some plain papers and a pen and then located myself at K Agogo’s yard!

“Nkhoh” Nkhoh” “Nkhoh”

Old Agogo opened the Door and she came out!

Njebele, “Mbuya without wasting much of yowa time nipasenikoni ma Tax registration paper for that yowa Wheelbarrow sleeping over there?”

Agogo: Muzukulu wanga iyi wello-bala ilibiletu ma paper… tinaigula mu 1952 kuli Muzungu elo naeve Muzungu anamwalila kudala!”

Njebele, “Thank-you very much mbuya… now under the power vested in me through the local council act am confiscating yowa Wheelbarrow!”

Bakamba I then picked up the wheelbarrow and started pushing it away; “gruuhh” “gruuhhh” “gruhhhh”

Agogo cried;

“Iweh muzukulu wanga nibwezele wello-bala yanga!

Amama neo wello-bala yanga banitengela!!!”

Kana Miso heard Ba mbuya crying and so she rushed to the scene!

Kana Miso, “Agogo nichani chichitika paano?”

Agogo, “ati willo-bala yanga batenga ndaba ilibe ma paper!”

Kana Miso turned to me; “Iweh Shi Joe imilila first…wait…. which law gives you power to pounce on an old woman’s wheelbarrow and where do you think you taking this wheelbarrow to?”

Njebele, “Madam, the government has lifted instrument number forty eleven and they have launched manhunt for unregistered wheelbarrow such as this one and all unregistered wheelbarrow we are confiscating through this exercise shall be donated to Zambia National Service!”

-The drama continues!!!