Kasempa District Education Board Secretary, Collins Masumba has implored parents and teachers to have a vision of developing the newly upgraded Kalusha Secondary School.

Mr Masumba said the school has been upgraded to a secondary level but the onus is now on teachers and parents to ensure that it is developed.

He said this when he visited the recently upgraded school to check on progress that has been made so far.

“When a child is born you will never see a baby in a suit, it is the vision of the parents over that child that will determine whether the child will dress up or not,” he said.

“Do not expect neighbours to feed and dress our baby, it is we ourselves at Kalusha who have to see that our baby grows,” he said.

Mr Masumba was however, saddened that only four pupils have been enrolled in grade 10 from February 2, this year when the school was upgraded secondary level.

He gave a one week ultimatum to the parent’s teachers association and the community to have a full functioning class.

Mr Masumba instructed school management that pupils transferred from other schools should wear uniforms from whatever they are coming from until they can afford to buy a new one.

“No new fees are going to be paid as they have already paid, users fees are not paid to an individual school but to the government,” he said.