Zambia Telecommunications Company (ZAMTEL) has erected 97 communication towers in Eastern Province while 57 more sites are expected to be commissioned before the end of this year.

Company Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sydney Mupeta said with a total of 154 sites, the province is positioned for an increased access to communication.

Mr Mupeta was speaking in Mambwe where the company was commissioning a communications tower in Chiwawatala area of chief Mkanya’s area.

He said the Eastern region harbors massive economic potential, and adequate communication services plays an important part in realizing the province’s potential.

“You will be interested to note that once this roll-out is completed, Eastern Province shall be adequately covered,” he said.

“In Eastern Province alone, we had 46 sites before commissioning the GRZ project. So far we have added 51 communications sites on the network under the project bringing the total number of sites in Eastern Province to 97. This leaves us with 57 sites to be commissioned within the year,” he said.

Mr Mupeta added that the towers are part of the government project where a total of 1,009 communication towers have been targeted.

“So far, this project has delivered over 658 new sites with the remaining 351 sites planned for completion within this year,” he said.

And Eastern Province Minister, Makebi Zulu who officiated at the event commended ZAMTEL saying its coverage will ease the implementation of government programmes.

Mr Zulu said programmes such as the Social Ccash Transfer and Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) will be rolled out with ease with adequate connectivity.

He further commended ZAMTEL for introducing the mobile money app saying it has lessened on the pressure people used to go through when making money transactions.

Meanwhile, Mambwe Commissioner (DC), Caroline Mwanza thanked government and ZAMTEL for improving connectivity in the area.

She however called on the company to consider connecting Malama area saying people are forced to climb mountains in search of network.