Muchinga Province Provincial Registration Officer (PRO) Adam Jere has disclosed that the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) wants to register all potential voters in the upcoming mobile voter registration exercise.

Mr. Jere said citizens must keep in mind that ECZ will this year come up with a new Voter register, hence it is imperative that even those appearing in the current register equally registered.

Mr. Jere reiterated that submission of details online is on-going and will run up to ‪6th November, 2020.

He charged that those submitting details online must ensure that they complete registration physically at the registration centre and collect their voter’s card.

“There will be selected registration centre dedicated to those who have registered online,” Mr Jere added.

Mr. Jere said this yesterday when he officially opened a 3 day training workshop for Assistant Voter Registration Officers – Field (AROs-F) which is being held in Mpika district of Muchinga Province.

The Provincial Registration Officer has urged Assistant Registration Officers undergoing training to be impartial and non-partisan.

He further urged the trainees to take seriously the training and participate fully in all the sessions.

Meanwhile, Mr. Jere has appealed to master trainers to impart the necessary knowledge in trainees so that the mobile voter registration exercise will be effectively carried out.

Mr . Jere said ECZ is confident that Master trainers will deliver as expected.

Trainees for the workshop have being drawn from Mpika , Shiwang’andu, Chama and Mafinga Districts.