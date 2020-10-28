ECZ must be held accountable-CiSCA

By David Kamuhila

All citizens, including supporters or members of the opposition, have a duty to provide checks and balances on all constitutionally protected institutions, including the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), says Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) acting chairperson Judith Mulenga.

Commenting on Patriotic Front (PF) Lusaka Province Secretary Kennedy Kamba calls for ECZ to be protected against careless talk, Mulenga said there was nothing careless about citizens exercising their constitutional duty of “upholding the principles of democracy and good governance.

“The Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) demands an immediate end to the Patriotic Front’s continued undermining of constitutionally established and protected institutions such as the Electoral Commission of Zambia, the Zambia Police Service, the Anti-Corruption Commission, the Financial Intelligence Centre, among others,” said Mulenga. “Undermining constitutionally established bodies is one of the highest levels of lawlessness. No person or institution, including political parties, is greater than the Constitution. While we agree with PF Lusaka Province Secretary Kennedy Kamba that the ECZ must be protected from careless talk, we find it ironic that in the same breath he actually engages in “careless talk” himself by attempting to undermine what we believe are valid concerns from opposition leaders on the ECZ’s handling of the electoral process towards 2021.”

Mulenga said ECZ should ensure that there was consensus on its management of the electoral process ahead of the 2021 presidential and general elections.

“Note should be made that the opposition political leaders are key stakeholders of the ECZ while he (Kamba) is a mere provincial leader of a political party. Note should further be made that ECZ has to ensure that there is consensus on how it manages elections to improve the credibility and legitimacy of the elections process and results. Therefore Kamba’s so called “careless talk” is about efforts at the meeting of the minds and should not be curtailed except by those who do not want the ECZ, the Police, and other constitutionally established institutions to not only be independent but also to be held accountable to and by the Zambian people,” said Mulenga. “In line with the doctrine of separation of powers, the Constitution clearly states that executive authority (Article 90), legislative authority (Article 61), and judicial authority (Article 118) all derive authority from the people and shall be exercised in line with the constitution. As citizens,from whom all state organs derive their power, we have a right and a responsibility to provide checks and balances in the work of any governance institutions, including constitutionally established bodies. Therefore, we find it grossly mischievous for anyone to label as “careless talk” citizens exercising their constitutionally guaranteed right.”

She said ECZ and other constitutional bodies need to be protected from reckless PF cadres who continued to violate all aspects of the country’s democracy in broad daylight.

“And Mr. Kamba and his party are usually conspicuously silent. We will defend our Constitution,” said Mulenga.