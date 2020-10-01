Kabompo District Stakeholders Association Chairperson, Rodgers Chinyemba has appealed to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to intensify sensitization programmes on the ongoing online pre-voter registration exercise.

Mr. Chinyemba said the commission should place more adverts on both radio and television simplifying the online voter registration exercise to avoid disenfranchising the majority in the rural areas.

He told ZANIS in an interview today that though the commission explained that it will capture others during the physical voter registration, it is only fair to ensure those in the rural parts of the country also have a chance to be captured at first glance.

“We are appealing to the ECZ to put more radio and TV adverts on the online voter registration as there are many people especially in our rural and remote areas who have no idea what is happening in the nation.

“Please place more adverts even in local languages to help simplify the procedure on how people can pre-register online for their voters’ cards”, Mr. Chinyemba said.

He said the commission should also come up with incentives for local internet businesses that are closer to the people so that more people can register to vote as it is their constitutional right.

“Let them come up with a programme to reward some community internet cafes so that the more they pre-register people they get something at the end of the day, not everyone owns a smartphone or has access to the internet”, Mr. Chinyemba said.

And speaking in a separate interview, a senior citizen, White Samulola said it is unrealistic for the commission to achieve a target of nine million in 30 days unless if the online pre-registration was a final exercise.

Mr. Samulola said that reflections from previous voter registration exercise of 2015/2016 showed that only about one million plus new voters were registered as voters in the first 30 days of that period until an extension was given to capture more voters.

“It is physically impossible for the commission to reach the nine million new voter registrations in 30 days as it can be proven from what happened in 2015/2016 voter registration exercise. What magic will they use this time unless maybe when they extend that 30 days”, Mr Samulola said.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia recently launched the online voter pre-registration exercise which is expected to run from September 21 to November 6, 2020.

Meanwhile, Kabompo District Pastor’s Fellowship Chairperson, Godfrey Fulani has advised civil society organisations (CSOs) and all existing faith based organisations to help encourage people to register as voters through sensitization.

“This is a very important period for our country, so let us all join hands and help one another by encouraging our members of society to register as voters during this period.

“Remember no one will be allowed to vote if they will not register as voters.” Rev. Fulani said.

Rev. Fulani said the CSOs and the church need to show relevance at this time as this is among the reasons they exist in the many societies.