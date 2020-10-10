The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has announced nomination dates for the 2021 general elections.

The Presidential nomination dates have been set for May 17th, to 21st, 2021, while nomination dates for Members of Parliaments , Mayors and Council Chairpersons have been set for May 18th,to 19th,2021 and Councillors will file their nominations on May 18th,2021.

ZANIS reports that ECZ Chairperson, Esau Chulu, announced the dates during a Summit for Political parties Presidents held at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka today.

Mr Chulu said the meeting was intended to update the political leaders on the commission’s preparedness for the general elections scheduled for August 12th, 2021.

“ECZ has lined up a number of crucial activities in the run-up to the polls which include the voter registration ,consolidation of the voter register , inspection of the voter register, nominations , prevention and management of the electoral violence among others,” Justice Chulu said.

He said stakeholder’s engagement is key to the electoral process and ECZ had been consistent in doing so.

“ECZ stands ready to work with all political parties during all these processes leading up to the polls.

Meanwhile, ECZ Chief Electoral Officer, Patrick Nshindano said the commission targets to register about 8 million to 9 million eligible voters.

“The target is in reference to all Zambians who are eligible to vote according to the data provided by the Zambia Statistical Agency(ZSA),’’ Mr Nshindano Said.

Meanwhile, United National Independence Party (UNIP), President Tilyeni Kaunda, commended the ECZ for convening the meeting early in the run-up to the general elections.

Mr Kaunda however, expressed concern on the nomination fees which he said are too high for the Zambians.

And National Democratic Congress (NDC) President, Chishimba Kambwili said the 30 day period allocated for voter registration is not enough to capture the targeted 9million voters.

And United Party for National Development (UPND), President Hakainde Hichilema called for more time to dialogue over a number of matters discussed during the summit.

Meanwhile, Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) President, Edith Nawakwi, expressed concern over electoral violence and called for enhancement of the electoral code of conduct to give powers to ECZ to disqualify political parties that engage in violence.

The summit was attended by President Edgar Lungu and other Opposition political Party leaders.