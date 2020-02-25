The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says it is targeting to register nine million voters ahead of the 2021 general elections.

ECZ Chief Electoral Officer, Patrick Nshindano said a new voter’ register will be used in the forthcoming general elections.

Mr Nshindano said this on ZNBC’ Sunday Interview programme last night.

He said the commission will commence the country-wide registration of eligible voters in May this year.

Mr Nshindano further explained that from the estimated 18 million population, ECZ is targeting to register nine million eligible voters.

He said ECZ has put in place a robust country-wide sensitization campaign programme.

Mr Nshindano explained that ECZ will use three systems during the voter registration exercise which include mobile, online and stationary registration.

Mr Nshindano stated that the commission decided to come up with a new voter register following the recommendations made during the post 2016 general elections review.

He pointed out that the 2016 voter registration was contentious as stakeholders and political parties raised a number of concerns.

Mr Nshindano said among the concerns raised was that the 2016 voter register contained names of foreigners.

“As a commission we had to seek help from the United Nation through Washington to send us someone to come and audit the 2016 register, am glad to say it was found clean. The only thing that was found was the issue to do with the deceased, we still had a few people deceased. Our setup as a country is difficult to know who has died in the rural area,” he said.

Meanwhile, he clarified that the old voter’s cards should not be discarded as they remain valid till next year.

He indicated that the old cards can be used in an event of a by-election stating that the new voter register will only be effective in 2021.

“Please don’t throw away you voters card, you will need them in an event of a by- election,” he said.