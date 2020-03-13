Female employees of Entrepreneurs Financial Centre (EFC) celebrated this year’s women’s day with the female patients at Chainama Hospital and making donations of various items to the patients.

EFC Marketing manager Sarah Mupeseni says mental health is a topic that has not been given the attention it deserves from various stakeholders.

Ms. Mupeseni says lack of attention to mental health has given rise to stigma towards mental patients which she adds in turn lead to them being neglected in their homes, on the street and those admitted in the hospital.

She told ZANIS in a statement in Lusaka today that Women’s Day is meant to be celebrated by all women, mentally challenged or not.

The EFC marketing manager said her firm picks on women group that is less fortunate or often overlooked by society and celebrate with them by sharing gifts with them on Women’s Day.

And EFC Chief Operating Officer Mrs. Mary Manda Musonda at the same event said the EFC remains resolute in supporting the vulnerable in communities especially women.

“On International Women’s Day, the world celebrates the accomplishments of women, while recognizing the ongoing need to close the gap in gender equality.

“Women from all walks of life are celebrated on this day and as EFC women we will continue to use this opportunity to help the vulnerable women in society by celebrating with them and making them feel included and appreciated, “ she said.

She further said EFC will continue to help women in society because they to have a vital role to play in the growth of our economy.