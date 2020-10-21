The Egypt -Zambia Joint Venture (JV) Farm committee has held its annual meeting in the capital of Cairo under the auspices of the Egyptian Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation of the Arab Republic of Egypt to further solidify the farm venture created 14 years ago in

Mwembeshi and the recently acquired farm in Kabwe.

The Farming Joint Venture was created between two countries to enhance Zambia’s Correctional Service food production, improve crop varieties through research cooperation and food security for the service and the country.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZANIS today, by Counsellor Tourism at the Zambian Embassy in Egypt, Chishimba Kabwe.

Mr Kabwe said the initiative marks a significant step in strengthening further the bilateral relations between the two countries that have existed since 1965.

He noted that the Farming Joint Venture is one of the most successful farming projects by the Egyptian Government with any other country in Africa.

Mr Kabwe said the meeting deliberated on the annual report, proposed plan for the Joint Venture and the budget.

And speaking at the meeting, Ministry of Home Affairs Permanent Secretary, Masiye Banda informed the meeting that the Zambian Government has prioritized a number of programmes under agriculture such as agricultural mechanisation, irrigation development, research and development, farm block development and diversification and value addition.

Mr Banda stressed on the need for the Joint Venture to keep the focus by ensuring the projects benefit both Zambia and Egypt.

“The Egyptian Government’s commitment towards the Joint Venture through the massive support and investment in Capacity Building Programmes under which a large number of Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS) Officers, inmates, local small scale and peasant farmers as well as students from various universities and colleges have greatly benefited,” he stated.

Mr Banda called on the host country to also consider in future the creation of similar projects in all the ten (10) provinces of Zambia saying it has contributed to increasing food security and creating employment opportunities for the locals.

Meanwhile, Maj. Gen Lubaya took advantage of the gathering by marketing Zambia’s economic and Investment potential through the five (5) priority pillars in Agriculture, Infrastructure, Tourism, Manufacturing and Energy sectors, among others.

The Zambian team had an opportunity to visit an Egyptian Buffalo Farm in Ismailia governorate, the Suez Canal and one of the Correctional Facilities.

The Zambian delegation comprised Ministry of Home Affairs Permanent Secretary Masiye Banda, Zambia Correctional Service Commissioner General, Dr. Chileshe Chisela, Zambia’s Ambassador to Egypt Maj. Gen Topply Lubaya (Rtd) and other senior Government officials.

And Egyptian delegation was led by Prof. Dr. Mona Mehrez – Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation for Livestock, Fisheries and Poultry who was represented by Prof Dr. Mohamed Soliman the President of the Agriculture Research Institute in the Ministry, Dr. Maher El Magraby – Executive Director in the Ministry and Head of Foreign Agriculture Relations and other senior Government officials.