The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has urged the international community including Zambia to open up their borders to migrants as a way of promoting social cohesion in the world.

IOM Director General, Antonio Vitorino has disclosed that over 272 million migrants around the world have become integral members of host communities.

Mr Vitorino said migrants are not at fault when they run away from failing states, conflict and disasters adding that other countries need to accept migrants into their societies and help them make a fresh start in life.

He noted that migrants can be beneficial to societies as they can contribute positively to the various host societies they settle in.

In his global message to commemorate International Migrants Day which falls today, and made available to ZANIS by IOM Zambia Communications Focal Point Emmanuel Sinkala, Mr Vitorino said the world should move towards respecting the rights and dignity of all people.

Mr Vitorino noted that while migrants take giant steps and risks to succeed in foreign lands and communities, there is need for societies to embrace them as the world seeks to promote social cohesion through the global village it has become.

The IOM Director General said governments should ensure that they work towards providing adequate public services, human capital investment and strengthened community infrastructure for migrant workers.

Mr Vitorino said migrants should not be used as scapegoats for crime and other societal ills in host communities but work towards opening up closed societies and diffuse political tensions caused by migration.