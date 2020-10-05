Kalabo District Administrative Officer Siyupwa Kabisa has commended government for establishing End Malaria Council.

Speaking during a Malaria District Taskforce meeting held at Liyoyelo Resource Centre, Mr. Kabisa said the End Malaria Council was a transition from the Malaria Taskforce.

He said the gesture is a testimony of President Edgar Lungu’s commitment to ending malaria by 2021.

He explained that the Council is a public-private partnership established in 2019 to ensure all sectors of Zambian society take ownership of long term measures aimed at ending malaria.

Mr. Kabisa noted that End Malaria Council has three mandates namely action and accountability, advocacy as well as resource mobilisation.

“The mandate is aimed at taking action to support the implementation of the National Malaria Elimination Strategic Plan (2017-2021), and hold all sectors accountable for commitments made to end malaria by 2021. The Council will advocate for malaria to remain a national and community-level priority even as cases and deaths decline so we end the disease.

Furthermore, it shall mobilise in-kind and financial resources to close a US$155 million gap to support the procurement of life-saving commodities (nationwide), hiring of workers, surveillance, and enhancements to data and reporting,” he outlined.

Mr. Kabisa has since implored all traditional leaders and Zambians at large to join the Head of State in fighting against the killer disease.

Speaking during the same meeting, Malaria Elimination Officer Monde Mwala said End Malaria Council derives its mandate from the National Malaria Elimination Strategic Plan 2017-2021, and closely working with National Malaria Elimination Centre (NMEC).

Mr. Mwala said End Malaria Council has since established the End Malaria Fund to pool resources to support its activities and the activities of the NMEC as well as implement the National Malaria Elimination Strategic Plan, promote awareness of the risks of malaria and mobilise additional resources.

“End Malaria Fund must mobilise more than US$150 million to successfully eliminate malaria in Zambia. In terms of Vector control, an additional US$56 million is needed to ensure that there is adequate coverage of insecticide-treated bed nets and safe insecticides for Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS).

Meanwhile, Kalabo District Public Health and Surveillance Officer Maimpa Mumba has implored Zambians, organisations and stakeholders at large to contribute towards the End Malaria Fund either in-cash or in-kind.