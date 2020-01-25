Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary, Elias Kamanga has called for enhanced public sensitization on solid waste management in all public and private institutions in order to prevent the perennial outbreaks of waterborne diseases.

Mr Kamanga has since called on stakeholder institutions to partner with government in inculcating basic hygienic standards among Zambians so as to end the annual outbreaks of waterborne diseases in the country.

ZANIS reports that Mr Kamanga said there is also urgent need to re-educate pupils and teachers, the clergy and the general citizenry on the dangers of poor waste management and its adverse effects on both the people and the environment.

The Lusaka Provincial Permanent Secretary said this when he addressed teachers at New Kanyama and Kanyama Central Primary Schools in Lusaka District.

Mr Kamanga who was accompanied by Lusaka District Commissioner, Maximo Kankomba and members of the Lusaka Province Disaster Management Committee, toured selected flood prone areas of the City to understand the impact of floods following days of heavy downpour.

He also interacted with some Lusaka residents where he expressed displeasure with the indiscriminate disposal of garbage in drainages and other undesignated areas.

Mr Kamanga cited the accumulation of garbage at undesignated areas and clogging of drainages in the City to poor hygienic behavior by some residents.

“I am saddened by what l have seen here in Kanyama, Chibolya and the Central Business District of clogged drainages as a result of our people,” He said.

“Our people should be educated about poor waste management and the effects of throwing garbage in the drainages and other undesignated areas. My plea to the teachers is please help us in inculcating a sense of hygiene in our people in order to avert possible outbreaks of waterborne diseases.” Mr Kamanga added.

Mr Kamanga praised Kanyama Central Primary School Head Teacher Veronica Mwila for keeping the school premises clean, including the ablution block.

He implored Mrs Mwila to do more about the school surroundings to avoid flooding that can harm the pupils.

Earlier, Kanyama Central Primary School Head Teacher Veronica Mwila said flooding at the school has been dealt with by paving some areas where water used to collect.

Mrs. Mwila said the move has seen improved sanitation at the school and reduced absenteeism among the pupils who would shun lessons due to floods.