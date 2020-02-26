The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has expressed concern over the increasing number of developers proposing to construct filling stations in locations that are not compliant with the provisions of the Sitting Guidelines for Filling Stations.

ERB has since reminded all developers to with immediate effect ensure the proposed site for construction of a filling station is compliant with the sitting guidelines prior to acquisition.

Speaking in a press statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today, ERB Public Relations Manager Kwali Mfuni revealed that the stipulated guidelines are available on the ERB website for clarification.

Ms Mfuni said the guidelines are the basis for the ERB’s recommendations to the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) who are managers of the Environmental Impact Assessment Process.

She stated that the revision of the guidelines in collaboration with stakeholders has reached an advanced stage and that they will be enforced upon completion.

One of the mandates of the ERB as stipulated in the Energy Regulation Act CAP 436 of the Laws of Zambia is to approve the location of all installations of filling stations.