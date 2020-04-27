In view of the devastating COVID-19 global pandemic, Eastern Water and Sanitation Company Limited (EWSC) says plans to reconnect all its disconnect customers affected by the pandemic.

EWSC commercial manager Mukela Simbuwa explains the move is part of his firm’s response to help combat the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

This means all disconnected customers are to be reconnected once they pay a re-connection fee and agree on a flexible payment plan for what is owed to the utility firm.

“We will reach-out to all disconnected customers and encourage them to come back on supply upon paying a reconnection charge and signing a flexible payment plan, “ he said.

Mr. Simbuwa said EWSC recognises the importance of water supply during this period and that the company was doing everything possible to ensure that people had easy access to it.

He stated that customers will be reconnected instantly as soon as they pay their reconnection fee without having to pay any amount towards the arrears on the account provided that they sign a flexible payment plan before the reconnection is done.

“We have waived the 75% payment to the amount owing requirement which was initially been demanded before a reconnection was effected.

“We therefore would like to encourage customers to take advantage of this window as it was only going to last for the period of the pandemic, “he said.

This is according to a statement signed by EWSC Public Relations officer, Moses Nsunge, today,