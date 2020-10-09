An exorcism gone wrong has landed a 15 year old girl of Itezhi Tezhi in the hospital after she reportedly fainted during steam bathing.

Itezhi Tezhi District Commissioner, Isaac Nabuzoka who visited the victim at Itezhi Tezhi Hospital confirmed the bizarre incidence which happened on Sunday and was only reported to Itezhi Tezhi Police yesterday.

The victim, Trinah Moono of Chitaza Village in Mutenda area in Chief Kaingu‘s Chiefdom in Central Province is now fighting for her life in Itezhi Tezhi District hospital after the horrific ordeal, which was orchestrated because her mother believed she was possessed by the devil.

The horrific ritual allegedly ordered by Killian Matimba, a Zionist Spirit Church Prophet, happened in Masasabi Resettlement Scheme, in Kaanzwa ward in Chief Shimbizhi’s Chiefdom in Central Province.

And Itezhi Tezhi District Hospital Senior Resident Medical Officer, Jean Kapenga also confirmed that the hospital was treating a girl who sustained steam burns.

Dr Kapenga said the victim had suffered several injuries associated with steam burns that have caused blisters on her face, neck, chest and stomach.

The girl has also sustained swollen tongue and left thigh, then her eyes were also affected in the brutal exorcism ritual that has raised eye brows from several stakeholders in Itezhi Tezhi district.

“We are treating a girl who was allegedly taken to a witchdoctor where he was covered with blankets and steam-bathed as a treatment for her psychiatric problem” Dr Kapenga said

Dr Kapenga further said that the girl’s condition was stable and that she was still being treated at the hospital.

According to information gathered , the 15-year-old girl was allegedly possessed by demons which have been causing her to hallucinate occasionally, and this did not sit well with her mother Emery Munsanje , 52, of the same village who sought for spiritual help from a Zionist Spirit Church Prophet to help rid her daughter of what she thought were demons.

Killian Matimba, 23, a Zionist Prophet of Masasabi Resettlement Scheme in Chief Shimbizhi’s Chiefdom in Itezhi Tezhi allegedly ordered exorcism as a prescription to permanently rid the girl of the demons.

Prophet Killian Matimba fondly known as Sibbuku (Headman) then prayed over two red hot stones which he later placed in a metal pot containing boiling water.

After the prayer, the teenager was pinned down and then covered with mounds of thick blankets and was tightly secured inside so she could not escape until the ritual was over.

As the girl was under distress and crying, the prophet reportedly said that it was not her that was speaking but the bad demons that had possessed her and that they were going to get out of her forever.

The girl then fainted as she could not withstand the hot steam and concerned residents helped to rescue her by forcibly stopping the ritual.

After uncovering the blankets, they discovered that the steam had seriously burned her face, her eyes were in bad condition and the skin had been sloughed and she was rushed to Itezhi Tezhi District Hospital.

The Itezhi Tezhi Police interviewed Mrs Moono but Matimba the Zionist Prophet, a former security guard with a named Security Company is still at large.