A Lufwanyama woman has given birth in a maize field after she was allegedly chased from the clinic by a rude nurse.

Both Lufwanyama acting district health director Nerbert Mwanza and the district Commissioner Miniver Mutesa confirmed the incident to ZANIS in the area.

Mr. Mwanza said he received a complaint from the said mother that she was chased by Ruth Chibale a midwifery at Katembula health center where she went to deliver.

He said his office has since engaged the nurse in question and action will soon be taken once all the investigations are concluded in the matter.

And when interviewed the named nurse denied having chased the said woman adding that she just referred her to the hospital where her anti-natal card was registered.

The nurse added that she was however surprised learn that the expectant mother later gave birth at the nearby maize field.

And Lufwanyama district Commissioner Miniver Mutesa who also took time to talk to the said nurse described the development as unfortunate.

Ms Mutesa has since urged officers handling the matter to expedite the process saying the attitude portrayed by the nurse has potential to scare away other pregnant women from delivering in health facilities.

She emphasised that the matter should not be taken lightly as it was not the first time the offer was being implicated in such issues especially that she has also been working at the same station for 20 years.