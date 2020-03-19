Mwinilunga District Commissioner (DC) Arnot Mapulanga has called on the company constructing the canary factory in the area to expedite works on the project.

Speaking when he toured the construction site, Mr Mapulanga expressed concern at the slow pace the works are going-on.

He said despite the delay in construction due to increased rainfall activities, the contractor should find other ways to expedite the works such as sourcing materials locally as opposed to getting them from Solwezi and Lusaka.

Mr Mapulanga has directed the contractor to ensure that all workers are provided with standard personal protective equipment and adhere to applicable labour laws.

He however expressed happiness with the quality of work undertaken so far and encouraged the contractor not to compromise on the works going forward.

The project is scheduled for completion in July this year.

In its initial stage of operations, the factory is expected to employ over 150 permanent workers and create an estimated 2,000 indirect jobs from suppliers of various fruits to the factory.