Some people in Chipata district of eastern province are allegedly purchasing a local beer commonly known as “Kachasu” in bulk to consume as a preventive measure against coronavirus.

And Chipata District Commissioner Kalunga Zulu says information has reached his office that people in Mchini and Magazine areas, are purchasing the local brew at domestic level in preventing Coronavirus(C OVID-19).

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Chipata today, Mr Zulu said some unscrupulous people have taken advantage of the prevailing situation to misinform the community from the two townships that Kachasu can cure COVID-19 or rather prevent it.

He said Kachasu does not in any way cure the Coronavirus and advised the people of Mchini and Magazine as well as the district to follow the simple guidelines that have been given by the ministry of health of regular washing hands, staying at home and always keeping the surroundings clean.

“The people of Mchini and Magazine townships must not be cheated because the Coronavirus can only be spread if people fail to follow basic preventive measures,” Mr Zulu said.

“Infact all official communications concerning COVID-19 must come from government through the Ministry of health,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chipata District Health Director (DHD) Charles Fanaka says it is not true that drinking beer can cure COVID- 19.

“The hand rub which people use contains 70 percent alcoholic content and other components which make it easier to kill viruses. But Kachasu does not reach the 70 percent alcoholic content to kill the virus,” Dr Fanaka explained.

He said no alcoholic beverage can help in the prevention of the virus because the items like whisky, brandy, Mosi, Castle and Kachasu do not have the capacity to cure COVID-19.

Dr Fanaka said the only way to avoid the spread of COVID-19, is by avoiding unessential movements and wear masks at all times.

He urged people to thoroughly cook their food especially meat products because COVID-19 can be transmitted from animals to human beings.

As the coronavirus spread across the world, so too has misinformation about it.

There have been persistent suggestions on social media about skin colour and resistance to the illness.

But health experts have dismissed the rumours that “those with black skin cannot get coronavirus”.

Zambia has recorded its first COVID death since the outbreak late last year and the number of coronavirus cases have risen to 39 from 36.

Minister of health Chitalu Chilufya announced the death of the first victim at a press briefing in Lusaka at the 13th, COVID-19 update.