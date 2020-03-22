Copperbelt Provincial Health Director, Robert Zulu has dispelled rumours that has gone round that six Chinese Nationals suspected to have come into the country were concealed in a container truck and that they are infected with COVID 19.

Dr Zulu says the general public should not suspect those under self-quarantine to have Coronavirus, but that it is one of the measures to combat the spreading of the pandemic through social distancing.

In an interview with ZANIS in Ndola today, Dr Zulu reiterated Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya’s call on Zambians not to panic, but to adhere to measures put in place to self-quarantine for those coming into the country for 14 days.

He added that the community should also understand self-quarantine so that there is no conflict on what was happening in cases where foreign nationals from affected countries are being isolated for 14 days.

On Wednesday, fear gripped some Ndola residents after fake news went round that about six Chinese Nationals were suspected to have come into the country illegally and were infected with Covid-19, a situation health authorities has dispelled as rumors. .

However, investigations have revealed that the alleged Chinese nationals were on self-quarantine, and had no symptoms of Covid-19, and came into the country through Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport on different days.

A team comprising Ministry of Health (MoH), Zambia Police (ZP) and Immigration physically checked Mei Mei Limited and Shu Limited in the emerging industrial area of Masaiti district to establish the facts.

The inspection revealed that the six Chinese nationals had come into the country on dates between March 8 and 14, 2020 and were being observed for 14 days.

The combined team thoroughly probed the entire premises, screened them and also checked documentation of the Nationals to prove and dispel the allegation.