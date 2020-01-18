Over 500 hectares of maize fields have been affected by the fall army worms in Kawambwa district of Luapula province.

Acting District Agriculture Coordinator (DACO), Steven Musonda says the number of fall army infestation of maize fields is expected to increase as most farmers have just completed planting.

Mr Musonda has told ZANIS that the district requires about 2,000 litres of chemicals to combat the infestation of pests.

He said the department has so far managed to distribute 200 litres of chemicals carried over from last year’s stock to over 2000 affected farmers to salvage their crops from total destruction.

Mr Musonda disclosed that the most affected farmers whose extent of crop damage stood at 25 per cent are those who planted untreated maize seeds.

The Acting DACO also explained that the continuous rainfall being experienced in the area has significantly halted the pests from causing more destruction to the maize fields.

Mr Musonda further said despite the fall army worms infestation expected to be much more severe than last year, food security for the district is still guaranteed due to the anticipated bumper harvest.

Mr Musonda further disclosed that the district has received legume seeds such as soya beans for crop rotation to reduce fall army infestation cycle.

He has since appealed to farmers and agriculture extension officers in the district to continue being alert in detecting fall army worms in the fields and report to his office for early intervention.