A group of farmers in Mufulira District on the Copperbelt have appealed to government to consider formulating policies that will enable small scale farmers have access to loans.

Speaking on behalf of his counterparts, Kashiba Agro Multi-Purpose Cooperative Chairperson, Mosten Mwansa said access to financial services will enable small scale farmers to graduate to commercial farming, thereby improving their lives.

Mr Mwansa stated that small scale farmers appreciate the help government renders by giving them access to subsidised farming inputs through the Farmers Input Support Program (FISP),saying this has enabled small scale farmers secure food for their households.

He however said farmers in Mufulira District not only want to secure food for their families, but also wish to expand to commercial farming but lack capital.

Mr Mwansa therefore urged government to consider introducing policies which will enable small scale farmers to access financial loans.

He said this will give the farmers capital to expand from small scale to commercial farming.

“As farmers in Mufulira we are determined to turn our farming into a business, we want to be able to build houses, and drive cars, from our farming,” he said.

Mr Mwansa said his cooperative is working closely with stakeholders in the private sector and government, to find ways of how best to equip small scale farmers with information and farming material to enable them turn farming into a business.

“We are teaching farmers value addition, and we also want to work in groups in order to overcome some of the obstacles we face such as volatile market prices,” he said.