Luapula Province Minister, Nickson Chilangwa has called on seed companies to help farmers plant certified seed to avoid crop failure.

Mr Chilangwa says it is unacceptable that many farmers in Luapula Province continue to record low yields despite having sufficient rains.

ZANIS reports that Mr Chilangwa was speaking when he paid a courtesy call on SEEDCO General Manager, Guntila Muleya in Lusaka.

Mr Chilangwa noted that despite the high cost of production farmers do not get value for their money because of failure to plant the right seeds.

He has also called on extension officers from the Ministry of Agriculture to viciously discourage farmers from planting homegrown seed which is one of the causes of crop failure and poor yields.

“It is unacceptable for maize farmers to harvest less than two metric tonnes per hectare instead of six to nine metric tonnes on the same portion of land,” he said.

And Mr Muleya said his company has continued to work with farmers, extension officers and traditional leaders in sensitising farmers on the importance of planting high value seeds.

Mr Muleya also pledged to continue partnering with the Luapula Provincial Administration on activities aimed at promoting good farming practices.