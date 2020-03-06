Milenge Town Council Chairperson, Chanda Masheke has called on agriculture authorities in the district to be vigilant and ensure farming inputs go to intended beneficiaries.

Mr Masheke said this following reports that some cooperatives present fake membership papers and get the inputs thereby depriving vulnerable farmers.

ZANIS reports that Mr Masheke said this during a meeting with civil servants in Kapalala ward.

He said he won’t condone anyone jeopardizing government programmes.

Speaking in a separate interview, Milenge District Agricultural Coordinator (DACO), Tom Mwansabamba said the department is investigating the matter.

Mr Mwansabamba added that his office and the Cooperatives Officer are also in the process of cleaning up cooperatives leadership and conducting membership verification.

He said cooperatives have been instructed to hold elections by April 2020 adding that the office wants to usher in credible leaders.

Mr Mwansabamba noted that it has come to his attention that some unscrupulous individuals are getting farming inputs in the pretext of taking to members who are non-existent.