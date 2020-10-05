The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has congratulated four teams that have qualified to the 2020/2021 FAZ/Eden University National Division One football league.

The four teams comprise City of Lusaka, Kashikishi Warriors from Luapula, Konkola Blades from Copperbelt and Livingstone Pirates from Southern province.

The four teams stormed the Eden University national division one football league after topping the two groups of five teams with games played on a round robin basis.

FAZ President Andrew Kamanga and his executive committee have since urged the four teams that won qualification to work hard and adapt to the grueling demands of national division one football.

“On behalf of my executive committee, I wish to congratulate the four teams that have qualified to the FAZ/Eden University National Division One League. It was not easy to make it in a pool of 10 teams but you pulled through which puts you in a good, in a privileged club in our game,” said Kamanga.

The FAZ President consoled the teams that did not make it to keep working hard and wait for the next opportunity.

“To the six teams, I salute you for having put up a gallant fight and wish you the best as you wait for your next opportunity.”

Kamanga paid glowing tribute to everyone involved in organizing the play-offs that were staged for the first time.

“A big congratulations to everyone involved at the secretariat who were in charge of operations of this tournament,” he said.

Kamanga also said that FAZ is working in the background to ensure that everything possible is done administratively before the start of the 2020/2021 season.

The 2020/2021 season is expected to kick off after the October 24 Charity Shield showdown between Super League champions Nkana and FAZ/Eden University National Division One champions Indeni.