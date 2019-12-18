The Football Association of Zambia executive has approved the roadmap for the forthcoming elective FAZ Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held by the end of March 2020.

FAZ secretary General Adrian Kashala says the Roadmap shall fully comply with the provisions of the FAZ statutes of April 2019 – that also fall within the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) provisions in terms of elective AGMs.

Kashala has therefore urged all members to acquaint themselves with the current FAZ Constitution especially that some members will not be part of the elective AGM, but will still have their elective AGMs in their provinces as per applicable Provincial Constitution.

“We also wish to direct our members against writing to CAF or FIFA directly before exhausting domestic channels of communication. Any contrary action constitutes an element of indiscipline and goes against Article 13 (a) of the FAZ Constitution,” said Kashala.

He cautioned FAZ members who have engaged themselves in pre-election campaigns to desist from doing so, as the campaign period is yet to be announced.

This is contained in a statement signed by FAZ communication manager Mwazi Chanda.