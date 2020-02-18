The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) is saddened by the death of the league manager Katongo Kabungo who died in the early hours of today.

FAZ President Andrew Kamanga, says Mr Kabungo is suspected to have been attacked by high blood pressure at his Lilai home.

He said that the deceased is former Federation International Football Association (FIFA) referee having started the career in 1973 and joined the FIFA panel in 1979.

“He was also appointed Confederation of African Football (CAF) referee instructor in 1997,” Mr Kamanga stated.

Mr Kamanga adds that the late Kabungo joined (FAZ) in 2010 as referees Manager and later saved as acting General Secretary in 2016.

”Football has lost one of its most resourceful personalities, he was a servant of the game and was accorded life membership at the last FAZ annual General meeting”, Kamanga said.

Mr Kabungo died at the age of 75 and is survived by 4 children and 7 grandchildren.

This according to a statement issued by FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala.