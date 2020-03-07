Forum for Democracy and Development FDD President Edith Nawakwi has praised President Lungu’s National address to parliament, saying he articulated issues that affect the people.

Ms Nawakwi cited the constitution amendment Bill 2019, also known as Bill number 10, which she described as good with some progressive articles among other pronouncements that President Lungu made in parliament.

The FDD leader said Bill 10 seeks to increase the number of women in Parliament noting that there cannot be meaningful development if women are left behind.

And Patriotic Front (PF) Lusaka Province Women Vice Chairlady, Charity Banda has called for unity among Zambians, saying that posterity will judge this generation if the people mishandle the values and principles that are championed by the Head of State.

Ms Banda said there is no problem for people to have divergent views, but that Zambians must always remain united and embrace each other as brothers and sisters.

Meanwhile, PF Chongwe lawmer maker, Japhen Mwakalombe and his counterpart Kawambwa member of parliament Nickson Chilangwa, have supported President Lungu’s stance of prosecuting those involved in criminality of gassing innocent Zambians regardless of their status in society.

During his fourth national address to the nation in parliament today, President Lungu outlined six aspects that constitute Zambia’s national values and principles.

He mentioned morality and ethics, patriotism and national unity; democracy and constitutionalism, human dignity, equity, social justice, equality, non-discrimination, good governance and integrity and sustainable development.

After addressing parliament, President Lungu interacted with some MPs from the executive and also the opposition lawmakers before leaving the Chamber.