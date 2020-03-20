Residents of Fibwe Ward in Mungwi district of Northern Province is appealing to authorities to rehabilitate a bridge along Luombe River.

Speaking on behalf of other residents, Sam Simbeya said the bridge is in a deplorable state following the heavy rains that the district has been receiving.

ZANIS reports Mr Simbeya saying in an interview that the current state of the bridge is making movements for residents a challenge.

He added that parents are living in fear as school-going children risk losing their lives due to the heavy flow of the water.

Meanwhile Mr Simbeya, who is also a farmer, noted that transporting of produce has become a challenge due to the poor state of the road.

He has appealed for the quick rehabilitation of the bridge, stating that a good road network plays a vital role in the development of various sectors of the economy.