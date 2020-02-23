Bank of Zambia (BOZ) says financial education is a key factor to attaining sustainable financial independence and economic development.

BOZ Deputy Governor for Administration, Rekha Mhango, said the central Bank therefore , in the next four years, focus on enhancing financial stability and inclusion.

Ms. Mhango explained that financial education is a cornerstone of customer protection because it enables customers to make informed decisions regarding access to financial services.

ZANIS reports that the Deputy Bank of Zambia Governor said this in a speech read on her behalf by Director of Human Resources Happy Mulwe at the 19th graduation ceremony of the Zambia Institute of Banking and Financial services in Lusaka today.

“As a player in the financial sector, I must say financial education is a cornerstone of customer protection, because a financially knowledgeable customer is able to make very informed decisions as regards access to financial services.

“Consequently, a financially educated service provider will also be able to provide the right financial products or services to their customers,” she said.

Ms. Mhango urged all the banks and financial institutions to incorporate financial literacy activities into their corporate social responsibility programmes as it will reduce the cost of doing business particular for small and medium enterprises.

The BOZ Deputy Governor for Administration also hailed the Zambia Institute of Banking and Financial services for having remained keen on providing updated training to the general citizenry since 1992.

And Zambia Institute of Banking and Financial services President Moses Shuko says all the 383 people that have graduated with Certificates, Diplomas and advanced Professional Diplomas were trained in line with the digital financial sector.

Mr. Shuko explained that the institute has continued to conduct technical and skills training in various industry relevant subjects which have huge impact in the financial sector.

He appealed to the banks and financial institutions to employ or offer internship programmes to the graduates so that their achievements are recognized.

The 19th graduation ceremony was held under the theme “Human capital empowerment through financial education” which saw Mutale Sampa being awarded by both Access and Central Banks for being the best graduating student in Diploma category.