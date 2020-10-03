Chadiza Town Fire Brigade Station Officer Miriam Sakala says effective fire prevention strategies for residential fires are underutilised in the communities.

And Mrs Sakala has implored the media to take keen interest and incorporate fire prevention strategies in news reports on fire accidents.

She noted that newsworthiness of residential fires provides a clear opportunity for widespread communication around injury prevention.

ZANIS reports that the Town Fire Brigade Station Officer was speaking in Chadiza during the fire prevention week held at Kamwala Compounds.

“The News media is one available communication channel to promote this strategy, and analysing current news coverage is a first step towards incorporating media advocacy into injury prevention efforts related to residential fires,” Mrs Sakala said.

She pointed out that improving media advocacy in news coverage of fire incidents entails framing discussions around recent fire events in such a way to support inclusion of prevention strategies and public health context in news reports.

She stressed that public awareness and engaging the community in fire prevention efforts within their own homes is a key part of efforts to reduce the impact of residential fires.

“Making an issue newsworthy is one way to widely disseminate important public health messages and has been effectively used in other areas of public health to bring about the desired attitudinal and behavioural change,” Mrs Sakala.

However, she noted that such use news approach is yet to be utilised by those working to prevent residential fire injuries.

The town fire officer also drew a link on how lack of public awareness about fire prevention impacts enforcement of the building code and as well can affect budget support to fire departments.

“Lack of public awareness of residential fires can have implications in terms of public support for important policies such as enforcement of building code and funding of fire departments,” Mrs Sakala said.

During the fire week sensitisation, the fire officers at Chadiza interacted with the residents of Kamwala Compounds sensitising them on fire prevention strategies and the purpose of the district having a fire tender.

Speaking following the interactions, Kamwala Compounds Chairperson Mabvuto Kaira thanked the fire brigade for sensitising the community on how to prevent and control residential fires in the area.

Mr Kaira said community members were just seeing the fire engine that was procured by government but did not know exactly the duties of the fire men.

“Yes, we have seen the fire engine but never have we been sensitised on your operations and line of duty, we are so grateful that you have come to sensitise us on injury prevention, control and also how to report to your office for all emergencies,” He said.