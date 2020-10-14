First Lady Esther Lungu says the problem of early marriages is a thorny issue facing Zambia today that needs concerted efforts.

ZANIS reports The First Lady said this in Chipata today when she addressed the media to wrap up her five day visit to Eastern Province.

The First Lady said she is happy with the strides Government is making to address the problem of early marriages, but much more needs to be done.

She said it is for this reason the Esther Lungu Foundation has also come up with a programme that will strengthen chiefdom response in dealing with early marriages.

Mrs Lungu said the foundation is working with UNICEF to incorporate the wives to traditional leaders so that they get fully involved in combating early marriage and sexual abuse of girls.

And the First Lady has described as a great success her five day visit to Eastern Province.

Wrapping up her tour, the First Lady told journalists that her spirit has been elated after interacting with the Theresian Sisters as they celebrated their 50th anniversary.

“These are women who have a heart to serve the less privileged, they provide pastoral services that they are giving high moral values to our communities, which everyone needs,” she said

The First Lady noted that what touches her about the Theresian Sisters is that they also provide services to the less privileged children and the youths.

Mrs Lungu added that she stated that it was an honour that she was invited to grace the Theresian Sisters 50th Anniversary, and treasured that moment because it is a place where she felt the presence of the Lord and her spirit was elated.

Mrs Lungu said she also treasured the moment she interacted with children with disabilities at Cheshire Homes where the Esther Lungu Foundation donated food stuff and soaps.

“Those are children that I treasure in my life because they also deserve a life suitable for every person created by God. They need to be given the basics, I carried a few items that I left there and had a good time with them,” she said.

And the First Lady disclosed that her desire is to work with women leaders in churches, other than those she has assisted before, as they are taking up a greater responsibility of helping people in distress, including those in hospital and prisons.

The women in churches have provided services to people who are hospitals, people who are incarcerated but they lack resources and I feel it is time we tried to work with those women have a heart to assist the communities,”

“I have a feeling dealing with women also, apart from many other women I have been supporting, will create an impact in coming up with developmental projects in agriculture women in have a heart to serve humanity “but they lack resources.” She said.

She stated that the other success of her trip was that many partners, businesses and organisations that came forward to donate to the Esther Lungu Foundation.

Among those she thanked include Kavulamungu Bargain Centre, the Chipata Muslim Association and Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC), an international agro commodities company with a Eastern regional office based in Katete.

Kavulamungu and the Chipata Muslim Association donated mealie meal and assorted food items to the Foundation.

On the other hand, LDC donated 2 000 bags of cotton seed and 1 000 packs of chemicals worth K300 000, which will be distributed to women in churches who will go into cotton out grower scheme.

Under the out-grower scheme, LDC will train women in growing quality cotton and buy the product from them.

“These are projects that I cherish because they will keep our women in their confines, unlike other projects or businesses that women do will make them leave their children, especially the girl-child,” she said.

She noted that the going out of women from their homes to go and fend for their families, leaving the children unattended to, could be one of the reasons why most girls are being defiled by men with low moral values.