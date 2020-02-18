First Lady, Ester Lungu has commended the United Church of Zambia (UCZ) for its goodwill towards the country which is demonstrated through its assistance to the less privileged in society.

Mrs Lungu also noted that the church makes a substantial contribution to the observance of peace and delivery of development countrywide.

Speaking in Kitwe when she graced a fundraising dinner for the UCZ Riverside congregation, Mrs Lungu noted that the church is involved in high level charitable works and social programmes.

She cited the running of 16 health facilities country wide, 15 schools and support to orphans and other vulnerable children with school requisites and empowerment of women among others as some of the outstanding works being carried out by the church.

She implored the church to continue working hard in the quest to alleviate the suffering of the people.

During the dinner, over K304, 300 was raised with the first family making a contribution of K75, 000.

And Foreign Affairs Minister, Joseph Malanji who also attended the fundraising dinner and contributed K74,000 encouraged people to give out towards helping the needy stressing that a good community is one where people help strengthen the weak.

Mr Malanji said government realises the importance of helping the needy hence its efforts to give opportunity to everyone to develop.

Earlier United Church of Zambia, Copperbelt Presbytery Bishop, Chipasha Musaba said the church is working on strengthening its outreach programmes in order to reach out to the needy in its different locations.

Bishop Musaba said the Riverside Congregation has realised that it will not accomplish its work if it does not reach out to the nearby low income communities in its vicinity from where it has adopted vulnerable children to support.

The proceeds from the dinner will go towards support to vulnerable girl children who are being supported by the church in their education.