Shang’ombo District Commissioner Max Kasabi has expressed happiness with the Fish Farming project being implemented in the district, under the Pilot Programme for Climate Resilience(PPCR).

Mr Kasabi says he is more excited because the 1,350 Million kwacha rich project is the first of its kind in Shang’ombo.

ZANIS reports that Mr Kasabi was speaking when he inspected one of the fish projects being undertaken in Kalenge village of Musa area.

Mr Kasabi explained that government plans to establish fish ponds in each ward in Shang’ombo, which he is certain will change the economic status of the district.

Meanwhile, Shang’ombo Council Director of works Moses Silumesi said he is happy with the workmanship shown thus far by Sustainable Construction and Logistics Limited, a company awarded to construct the District Fish farming project.

The 8 fish ponds being set up in Kalenge alone, are being constructed at a total cost of 446, 160 kwacha and are expected to be harvesting about 20 tons of fish per year.

According to Mr Silumesi, the fish pond infrastructure, will have cold room facilities, office blocks, ablution blocks, solar powered boreholes and other accessories.