Chienge District Commissioner (DC), Davies Kasongole has warned fishermen on Lake Mweru against contravening the fishing ban as they risk being arrested and prosecuted.

Mr Kasongole says government will no longer come to the aid of any Zambian Fisherman who would be caught engaging in illegal Fishing activities on the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) side of Lake Mweru.

This follows a complaint by the DRC government that efforts to conserve the fish stocks on Lake Mweru during the jointly enforced ban from December to March every year are being frustrated by Zambian fishermen who contravenes the exercise.

ZANIS reports that the District Commissioner said this yesterday during a meeting with the fishermen at Kasholima Village in Lupiya area located near the Congolese border.

Mr Kasongole explained that the fishing ban enforced by Zambia and DRC from December to March annually is not a punishment but a way of allowing the fish to breed.

He revealed that government each year spends huge sums of money to travel to DRC to negotiate for the release of Zambians who are caught encroaching on that country’s waters during the fishing ban.

And Sub-Chief Chipungu Twaileta who spoke through his representative, John Puta further warned that any fisherman who would be caught contravening the fish ban will be handed over to the Zambian government for prosecution.

The traditional leader said any person who will be found fishing in designated fishing breeding areas that are protected by the Zambian laws will be equally prosecuted whether during the fish ban or the open season.

Recently, some fishermen from Zambia were caught by authorities on the Congolese side of Lake Mweru which prompted the Zambian Government to rush to their aid to secure their release.