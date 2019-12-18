The Chama, Chinsali, Nakonde and Lusaka Subordinate Courts, respectively, have convicted and sentenced four people to five years imprisonment each with hard labour for committing various wildlife offences.

In Chama, the Subordinate Court convicted and sentenced Edwin Simukoko (48) to five years imprisonment with hard labour for illegal possession of 1kg of elephant meat, contrary to section 130 (1) of the Zambia Wildlife Act No.14 of 2015.

In Chinsali, the Subordinate Court convicted and sentenced Jonathan Mbulo (35) to five years imprisonment for illegal possession of prescribed trophies namely, one leopard skin and one eland tail, contrary to sections 136 and 130(1) of the Zambia Wildlife Act No. 14 of 2015 (ZWA 2015).

Similary, the Lusaka Subordinate Court convicted and sentenced John Lombe Bwalya to five years imprisonment for Illegal Possession of Prescribed Trophy namely, four cut pieces of elephant ivory weighing 10kgs.

Nakonde Subordinate Court also convicted and sentenced Ishumel Simukonda (68) to serve three five-year prison sentences that will run concurrently in a matter where he was charged with Illegal Possession of Prescribed Trophy, namely one leopard skin, Illegal Possession of Government Trophy, namely one buffalo tail, and Illegal Possession of a Firearm.

Ministry of Tourism and Arts Public Relations Officer Sakabilo Kalembwe confirmed in statement to ZANIS in Lusaka today.

Under the Zambia Wildlife Act No.14 of 2015, a person who commits the offences of Unlawful Possession of Prescribed Trophy, such as ivory and leopard skin is liable upon conviction to a minimum of five years imprisonment with hard labour.